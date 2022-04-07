Alex Baldock Sells 176,707 Shares of Currys Plc (LON:CURY) Stock

Currys Plc (LON:CURY – Get Rating) insider Alex Baldock sold 176,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.26), for a total value of £169,638.72 ($222,477.01).

Shares of CURY opened at GBX 93.85 ($1.23) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 30.27. Currys Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 83.95 ($1.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 143 ($1.88). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 95.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Currys from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.38) price objective on shares of Currys in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.62) price objective on shares of Currys in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Dixons Carphone plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. It operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. The company retails electrical products, airport electricals, and telecommunications products; and computing products and services to business to business customers, as well as offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services.

