Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Trading Down 4.6%

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) shares fell 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.40. 3,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,772,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Allbirds from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Allbirds from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Allbirds from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Allbirds from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.23.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.28 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allbirds news, CFO Michael J. Bufano purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIRD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth $8,030,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at $2,187,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

About Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

