Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $234.33.
ALGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $48,975.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $116,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,497. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
ALGT opened at $154.00 on Monday. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $132.03 and a one year high of $254.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.02.
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Allegiant Travel (Get Rating)
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
