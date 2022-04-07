Alliance Global Partners Cuts MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Price Target to C$0.25

MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Alliance Global Partners from C$0.35 to C$0.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MediPharm Labs stock opened at C$0.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.29 million and a PE ratio of -0.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. MediPharm Labs has a 12-month low of C$0.13 and a 12-month high of C$0.58.

About MediPharm Labs

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada, Australia, and Brazil. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

