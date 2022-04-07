Alliance Global Partners Cuts MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Price Target to C$0.25

MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Alliance Global Partners from C$0.35 to C$0.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.
MediPharm Labs stock opened at C$0.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.29 million and a PE ratio of -0.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. MediPharm Labs has a 12-month low of C$0.13 and a 12-month high of C$0.58.
About MediPharm Labs (Get Rating)
Read More
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MediPharm Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediPharm Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.