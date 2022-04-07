Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €269.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €269.00 ($295.60) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €243.00 ($267.03) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($274.73) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €265.00 ($291.21) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €260.00 ($285.71) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($280.22) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allianz currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €247.75 ($272.25).

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of Allianz stock opened at €214.70 ($235.93) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €213.77 and a 200 day moving average of €207.61. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($183.85) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($227.25).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.