Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €269.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €269.00 ($295.60) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €243.00 ($267.03) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($274.73) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €265.00 ($291.21) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €260.00 ($285.71) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($280.22) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allianz currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €247.75 ($272.25).
Shares of Allianz stock opened at €214.70 ($235.93) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €213.77 and a 200 day moving average of €207.61. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($183.85) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($227.25).
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
