Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €250.00 by Morgan Stanley

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) received a €250.00 ($274.73) price objective from investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ALV. HSBC set a €281.00 ($308.79) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €269.00 ($295.60) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($274.73) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €243.00 ($267.03) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €265.00 ($291.21) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €247.75 ($272.25).

Shares of Allianz stock opened at €214.70 ($235.93) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €213.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of €207.61. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($183.85) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($227.25).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

