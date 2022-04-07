AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This is an increase from AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

NYSE:ACV opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.24. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $37.59.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,552 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,971 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 9.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 27, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

