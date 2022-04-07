AllSafe Hits 24-Hour Volume of $10.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 7th. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. AllSafe has a total market cap of $91,437.18 and approximately $10.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00023394 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 71.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

