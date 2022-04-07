Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 389,960 STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 389,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $18,702,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.23% of STAG Industrial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 434.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 297.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $396,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $600,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,750. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.30. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.98. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.37 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

