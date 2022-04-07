Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 212,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,560,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.50% of Copa as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Copa by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Copa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Copa by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Copa by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,740,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,853,000 after buying an additional 79,814 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPA stock opened at $78.70 on Thursday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $64.47 and a 52-week high of $97.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.83. Copa had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPA shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Copa from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. HSBC raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Copa from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copa in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.89.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

