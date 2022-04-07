Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,023,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,034,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 12,824,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,423,000 after purchasing an additional 628,082 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 18.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,273,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,177 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 735,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 17.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 71,555 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 13.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 173,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 20,545 shares during the period. 50.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

NYSE MIN opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $3.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.