Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 361,348 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 361,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,337,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,623,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.6% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,696,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,572,000 after buying an additional 24,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC opened at $47.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.74 and its 200 day moving average is $51.03.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WFC. Argus upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.58.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.