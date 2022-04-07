Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 79,759 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $16,886,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

NYSE:AYI opened at $168.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.48. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.57 and a 52-week high of $224.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.61.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.37%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AYI. Cowen increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Acuity Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.00.

Acuity Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.