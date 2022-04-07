Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 597,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,845,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.15% of e.l.f. Beauty at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,063,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,184,000 after buying an additional 904,144 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,847,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,727,000 after buying an additional 394,192 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,453,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,226,000 after buying an additional 170,663 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,855,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 792,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,009,000 after buying an additional 64,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

ELF opened at $25.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.96. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 68.19 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.06.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,107,437.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 8,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $208,906.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,107 shares of company stock worth $2,728,706 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

