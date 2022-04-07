Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 84,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,081,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in IDEX by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,252,000 after buying an additional 1,226,547 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in IDEX by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,235,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,555,000 after buying an additional 266,327 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 648.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,701,000 after buying an additional 208,067 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,671,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,848,000 after buying an additional 189,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 194,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,185,000 after buying an additional 101,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IEX stock opened at $194.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $181.66 and a 1 year high of $240.33.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IEX has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.50.

About IDEX (Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.