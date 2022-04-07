Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 159.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,464 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 73,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 50,034 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 605,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,906,000 after purchasing an additional 15,681 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Ally Financial by 297.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 23,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 17,722 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 795,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,623,000 after purchasing an additional 88,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Ally Financial by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 147,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 25,348 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALLY. StockNews.com began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $42.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.49.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 37.29%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

In related news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $139,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $123,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

