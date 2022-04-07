Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 24.27 and a current ratio of 19.05. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 million, a PE ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 0.92. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60.
Almaden Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Almaden Minerals (AAU)
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.