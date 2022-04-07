Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.34. Almaden Minerals shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 312,037 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 24.27 and a quick ratio of 24.27. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 67.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 26,024 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 74.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 37,847 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 2.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Tuligtic Property/Ixtaca Project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

