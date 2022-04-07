Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $53.46, but opened at $47.97. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares last traded at $46.22, with a volume of 12,460 shares changing hands.

Specifically, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,174 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,841 in the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AOSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 60.82%. The business had revenue of $193.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,435,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $753,000. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

