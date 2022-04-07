Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) were up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $129.11 and last traded at $125.80. Approximately 7,414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 637,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 101.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.00) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 69.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 7,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total value of $942,147.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Vogel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.46, for a total transaction of $338,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,895 shares of company stock worth $13,392,415 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,226 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

