Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 38,899 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 531,249 shares.The stock last traded at $12.77 and had previously closed at $12.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.56. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 59.34% and a negative return on equity of 112.54%. The firm had revenue of $73.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Lish sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $55,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Alphatec by 341.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

