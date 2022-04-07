Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 6.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIMC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.81.

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $35.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average of $49.94. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

