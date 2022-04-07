Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MO. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,434,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,860,000 after buying an additional 1,277,726 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $671,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO opened at $53.83 on Thursday. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $53.96. The company has a market capitalization of $97.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.48.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

