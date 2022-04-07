ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Down 8.6%

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.43 and last traded at $17.43. 4,955 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 386,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

The company has a market cap of $719.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.91.

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALXO. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

