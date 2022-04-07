Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $65.11

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.11 and traded as low as $64.19. Amadeus IT Group shares last traded at $65.27, with a volume of 117,184 shares trading hands.

AMADY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Amadeus IT Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BNP Paribas cut Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amadeus IT Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.05 and a 200-day moving average of $66.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

