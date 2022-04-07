Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) will report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Ambarella reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.20.

Shares of AMBA opened at $93.93 on Monday. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $81.28 and a 1-year high of $227.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.23.

In other Ambarella news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $59,262.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $25,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,723 shares of company stock valued at $16,280,767. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,197,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,514,000 after purchasing an additional 122,339 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

