Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Gap Down to $3.20

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.20, but opened at $3.11. Ambev shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 71,282 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ambev in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambev has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Ambev had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ambev by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 79,091 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 92.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,274,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,498 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 8.0% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 100,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ambev by 52.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Ambev by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 443,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ambev (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

