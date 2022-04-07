AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Down 8.2%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.11 and last traded at $21.40. Approximately 1,612,620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 71,991,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.31.

AMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.30.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average of $27.55.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 621.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.15) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 20,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $459,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 46,165 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $1,035,019.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 899,111 shares of company stock valued at $18,993,311. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 67.6% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 862.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 31.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

