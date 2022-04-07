América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.97

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.97 and last traded at $21.79, with a volume of 121561 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded América Móvil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on América Móvil in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, América Móvil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.88. The company has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.95.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,444,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in América Móvil by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,892,477 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,194 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in América Móvil by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,245,781 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $131,849,000 after purchasing an additional 826,605 shares during the period. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.
About América Móvil (NYSE:AMX)
AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.
