América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.97

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.97 and last traded at $21.79, with a volume of 121561 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded América Móvil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on América Móvil in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, América Móvil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.88. The company has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.95.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.97 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 19.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,444,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in América Móvil by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,892,477 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,194 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in América Móvil by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,245,781 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $131,849,000 after purchasing an additional 826,605 shares during the period. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

