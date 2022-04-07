American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $14.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. American Axle & Manufacturing traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 2282 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $9,170,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 34,797 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,850,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $166,540,000 after buying an additional 428,465 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $24,309,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 32,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $784.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.29.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

