American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.650-$1.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $245 million-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.28 million.

American Outdoor Brands stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,018. American Outdoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.31.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AOUT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut American Outdoor Brands from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. CL King cut their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 3,700 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,135.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary E. Gallagher acquired 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $49,962.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOUT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 50.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

