America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $123.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $191.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CRMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.92.

NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $78.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.44. America’s Car-Mart has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $177.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.06.

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.20). America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $291.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $143,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRMT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

