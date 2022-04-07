Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Underweight

Piper Sandler cut shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $310.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $325.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $5.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $25.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $29.50 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $333.92.

NYSE AMP opened at $292.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $234.71 and a 1-year high of $332.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $297.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.39.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 6,444 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $2,022,642.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 5,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

