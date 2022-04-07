AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. Mizuho began coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of AME stock opened at $131.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.18. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $121.80 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AME. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,279,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,685,000 after purchasing an additional 259,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AMETEK by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,295,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,366,824,000 after purchasing an additional 60,786 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,804,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,147,509,000 after buying an additional 60,518 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,158,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $758,508,000 after buying an additional 279,449 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,682,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,469,000 after buying an additional 56,026 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

