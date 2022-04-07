AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Stake Decreased by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,031,000 after buying an additional 429,601 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 542,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,387,000 after buying an additional 383,847 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 659,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,673,000 after buying an additional 351,084 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 290,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,357,000 after buying an additional 192,603 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 497.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 197,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,672,000 after buying an additional 164,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson purchased 5,360 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.30 per share, for a total transaction of $500,088.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 15,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $1,458,047.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,887 shares of company stock worth $5,716,178. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

AMN traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,315. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.32. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.73 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.64.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.37. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 37.95%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

