Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $10,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 798.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

NYSE:APH traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.18. 77,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,853,947. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.93. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Amphenol Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.