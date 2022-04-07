Analysts Anticipate Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Pulmonx posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pulmonx.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). The business had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.24 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 98.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.71.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $324,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $29,330.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,590 shares of company stock worth $706,197. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Pulmonx by 107.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 113.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUNG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.85 and a quick ratio of 10.92. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $48.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average of $31.45.

About Pulmonx (Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pulmonx (LUNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.