Analysts Anticipate Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.47. Rexford Industrial Realty reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rexford Industrial Realty.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 28.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $78.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $81.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.73 and a 200-day moving average of $70.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.50%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REXR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,810,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,606,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,782 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,381,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,393,000 after purchasing an additional 410,943 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,251,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,035 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,910,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,377,000 after acquiring an additional 959,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,759,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,121,000 after acquiring an additional 331,383 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rexford Industrial Realty (Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.