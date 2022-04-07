Analysts Anticipate Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tenable’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.04. Tenable reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $55.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -129.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Tenable has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $60.37.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,832,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 3,351 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $153,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,146 shares of company stock worth $9,290,352. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

