Analysts Expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to Announce -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.38). Brookdale Senior Living reported earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full-year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($1.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $643.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.96 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 46.65% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

BKD stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.86. 33,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,809. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.55. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $500,179.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKD. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after buying an additional 297,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,083,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after buying an additional 60,524 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 356.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 18.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,198,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after buying an additional 186,565 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

