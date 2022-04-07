Analysts Expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.33. Energy Transfer posted earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ET. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of ET opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $11.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average is $9.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 17.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 139,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 20,551 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 13,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 695,415 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 10,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

