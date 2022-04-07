Analysts Expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Will Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the lowest is $1.24. Flagstar Bancorp posted earnings of $3.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $383.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.33 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 22.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS.

FBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

FBC stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,210. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.49. Flagstar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.41%.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

