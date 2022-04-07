Analysts Expect Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $700,000.00

Brokerages expect Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $700,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Oramed Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $670,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.80 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 908.55% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%.

ORMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oramed Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORMP opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $325.41 million, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $15.75. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $31.54.

In other Oramed Pharmaceuticals news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORMP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 91.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses on the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

