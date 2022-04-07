Analysts Expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.06). Orion Group reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 375%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Orion Group had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $162.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orion Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of Orion Group stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.43. The stock had a trading volume of 8,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,718. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $3.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORN. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,412,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 209,588 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 258,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 153,319 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $832,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

