Analysts Expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $265.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) to post sales of $265.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $268.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $262.37 million. Strategic Education posted sales of $290.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Shares of STRA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.59. 119,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,665. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.82 and a 200-day moving average of $61.52. Strategic Education has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $94.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 104.80%.

In other Strategic Education news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $320,534.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,120,405.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Strategic Education by 52.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 82,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 28,364 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,110,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Strategic Education by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,309 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,786 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Strategic Education by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,837,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $221,942,000 after purchasing an additional 89,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Strategic Education by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,957 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

