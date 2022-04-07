Analysts Expect Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Brokerages expect Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stride’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Stride reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stride will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.23. Stride had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $409.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LRN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stride currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRN. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,467,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,893,000 after buying an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Stride by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,571,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,369,000 after purchasing an additional 64,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Stride by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,990,000 after acquiring an additional 407,717 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stride by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,113,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,026,000 after buying an additional 51,659 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stride by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 972,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,424,000 after buying an additional 577,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Stride stock opened at $35.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Stride has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $38.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.45.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

