Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ovintiv Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.40. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.12 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OVV. TheStreet raised shares of Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

OVV opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 3.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.23. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $21.07 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVV. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Ovintiv by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 375,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,642,000 after acquiring an additional 97,979 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $5,625,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 235.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 23,112 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is -35.24%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

