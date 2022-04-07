Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) recently:

4/5/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $49.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/28/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/24/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $58.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $43.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $49.00 to $54.00.

3/10/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $55.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $48.06 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.85.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 261,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 40,247 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,656,856 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $53,898,000 after buying an additional 13,420 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,427 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth $2,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

