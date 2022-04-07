Analysts Set ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) PT at $30.36

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.43.

ACVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

ACVA stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.63. 13,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,235. ACV Auctions has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.88.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. The business’s revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACV Auctions will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter worth about $942,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,765,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,261,000 after buying an additional 826,533 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,427,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 1,021.6% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 112,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 102,424 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,000. 47.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

