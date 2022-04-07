Analysts Set Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) PT at C$216.25

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$216.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BYD. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$185.00 to C$188.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$264.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

BYD stock opened at C$167.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$166.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$198.44. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$145.70 and a 1-year high of C$267.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.65. The firm has a market cap of C$3.60 billion and a PE ratio of 122.34.

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$650.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$636.26 million. On average, analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 5.2600001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

